KeyCorp Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of BC stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.