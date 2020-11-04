Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $471.00 on Wednesday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $249.07 and a fifty-two week high of $488.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.50.

Get Keyence alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keyence from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.