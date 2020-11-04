Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.