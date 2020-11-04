Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.20.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.