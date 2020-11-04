Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

