Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.28% of Kimco Realty worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.