Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 4th (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud’s (NYSE:KC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Kingsoft Cloud had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $510,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $463,000.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.