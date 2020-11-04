Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

