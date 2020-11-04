Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 149,608 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of -90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

