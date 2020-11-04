Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) stock opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.68. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -629.52.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

