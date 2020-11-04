Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KRON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

In other Kronos Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,437,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Barbara Kosacz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 614,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

