Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

In other Kronos Bio news, COO Barbara Kosacz acquired 5,250 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 614,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Ridloff acquired 2,630 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220 in the last quarter.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.