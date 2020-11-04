KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,064,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSHB shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

Get KushCo alerts:

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.