Kyber Network Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $140.81 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00005146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,378,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,345,999 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.