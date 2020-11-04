L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $11.55 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn $11.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after buying an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $71,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 415,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

