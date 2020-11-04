L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

