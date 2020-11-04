Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Lam Research by 38.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lam Research by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. American National Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

