Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $370.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.68 and a 200-day moving average of $320.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

