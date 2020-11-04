Lannett’s (LCI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LCI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:LCI opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $279.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.46. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lannett by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lannett by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

