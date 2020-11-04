Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

