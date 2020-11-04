Lazard Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.68. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 32.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 338,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,792,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

