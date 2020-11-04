LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €119.58 ($140.68) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.56. LEG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F)

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

