Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG opened at $41.48 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.