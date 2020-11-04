Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $23,877,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $16,075,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 738.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Leidos by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 589,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

LDOS stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.