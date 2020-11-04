LendingTree (TREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $339.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.01. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

