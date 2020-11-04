Level01 Price Reaches $0.0788 on Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $355,305.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. The official website for Level01 is level01.io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

