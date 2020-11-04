(LGF.B) (LGF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%.

NYSE:LGF.B opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

(LGF.B) Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

