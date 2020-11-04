Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of BATRB opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

