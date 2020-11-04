LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.