Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $234.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.11. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Linde alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.