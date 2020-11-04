Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTHM stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

