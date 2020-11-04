Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $137.33 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $137.33 million and $13.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,145,686,385 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

