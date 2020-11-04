Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $327.13 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.