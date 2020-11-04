Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,537 shares of company stock worth $6,538,404. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

