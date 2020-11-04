Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,537 shares of company stock worth $6,538,404. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

