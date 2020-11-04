Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $659,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Insiders have sold a total of 73,537 shares of company stock worth $6,538,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

