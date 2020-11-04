Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 432.0 days.

Shares of Lundin Energy stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Danske raised Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

