Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report released on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 123.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.41. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

