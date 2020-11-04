LyondellBasell Industries to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of LYB opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after acquiring an additional 350,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.