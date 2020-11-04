M/I Homes, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in M/I Homes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in M/I Homes by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 244.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

