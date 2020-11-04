Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.52% of Magellan Health worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

MGLN stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,149,150.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,517. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

