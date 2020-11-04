Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

