Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45).

LON:AML opened at GBX 54.35 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 635.88 ($8.31). The company has a market cap of $918.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 425.90 ($5.56).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

