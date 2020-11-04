MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.05 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

