ManTech International (MANT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.