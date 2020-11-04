MarineMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.03 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $692.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $310,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,717 shares of company stock worth $1,430,264. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.