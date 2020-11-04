Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

