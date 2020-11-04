Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.