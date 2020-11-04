Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $75,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GRUB opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 88.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 113,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $2,460,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

