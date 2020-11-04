MaxLinear (MXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.